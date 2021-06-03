Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Aeva Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of AEVA opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.