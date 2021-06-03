Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $2,835,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $215.98 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $181.76 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

