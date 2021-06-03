Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,151.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,383 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.