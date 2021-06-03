Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,461 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Monroe Capital worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

