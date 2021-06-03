Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,930,000 after purchasing an additional 112,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $59,369,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $173.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -694.48 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,795 shares of company stock worth $3,294,744. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

