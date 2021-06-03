Oppenheimer Comments on Landstar System, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.26. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $103.51 and a 1 year high of $182.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

