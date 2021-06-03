Oppenheimer Raises EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target to $110.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.48. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $96.16.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 93.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,779,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

