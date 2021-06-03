OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,882 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.26% of OptimizeRx worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,624.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,773. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPRX opened at $51.91 on Thursday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,730.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

