Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

