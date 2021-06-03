Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $231.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

