Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

