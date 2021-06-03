Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSCR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

OSCR opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.93.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). On average, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $276,186,000. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $197,719,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $170,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

