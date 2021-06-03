Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.20

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$37.20 and last traded at C$37.00, with a volume of 358100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.64.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB boosted their target price on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -1.30%.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

