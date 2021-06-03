Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.64

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1156573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $613,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,804,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,344,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,713,319 shares of company stock valued at $24,551,951. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.