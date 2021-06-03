Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $204,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $97.23.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

