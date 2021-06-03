PAC Global (PAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $958.78 or 0.02549263 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016592 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

