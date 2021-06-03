Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186,770 shares during the period. Nordstrom makes up about 4.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 64,284 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 over the last three months. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
