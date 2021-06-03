PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PAGS traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.10. 148,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.56.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

