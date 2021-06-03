PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.26. Approximately 99,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,192,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.
PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.