PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.26. Approximately 99,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,192,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

