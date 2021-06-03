Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 480 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $247.30 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $182.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

