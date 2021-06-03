Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Up to $14.68

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.09. Par Pacific shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 1,468 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The stock has a market cap of $909.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

