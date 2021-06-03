Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.09

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $9.17. Paradise shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10.

About Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, including preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

