Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $324.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.14.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,018,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $122,656,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,898. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

