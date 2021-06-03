Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

PSN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 258,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Parsons has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Parsons by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,889,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Parsons by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

