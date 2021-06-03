Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.