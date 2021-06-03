Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Patterson Companies worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

