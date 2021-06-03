PAYCENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $163,877.01 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $163,877.01 and $842.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.81 or 0.01021286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.56 or 0.09330949 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

