PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce $6.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.53 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. PayPal posted sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $26.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PYPL stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.87. The stock had a trading volume of 194,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,802. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $305.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.