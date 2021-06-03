PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Reduced by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 4.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 65,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.40. The stock had a trading volume of 178,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,802. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $305.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

