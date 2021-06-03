PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 2.6%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.11 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21). 19,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 93,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45.

About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

