PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 41,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $97,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,731,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,298 shares of company stock valued at $717,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

PDCE stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

