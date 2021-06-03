PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.