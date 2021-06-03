Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.37.

TSE:PPL opened at C$38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.91 billion and a PE ratio of -44.06. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.60.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

