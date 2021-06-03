Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.23

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.23 and last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $2,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 29.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Pentair by 39.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pentair by 44,040.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

