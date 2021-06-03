Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and last traded at GBX 2,630 ($34.36). Approximately 157,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 151,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,635 ($34.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

