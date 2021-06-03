Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
WOOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Shares of WOOF opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 99.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $2,304,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $24,115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $8,532,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $2,438,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
