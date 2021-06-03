Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of WOOF opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 99.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $2,304,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $24,115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $8,532,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $2,438,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

