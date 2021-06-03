PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.62

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 2604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

