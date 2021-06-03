Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHVS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Pharvaris B.V. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $653.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). Analysts forecast that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris B.V.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

