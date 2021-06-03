Phillip Goldstein Sells 10,089 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SWZ remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

