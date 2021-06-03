Phillip Goldstein Sells 10,089 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SWZ remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
