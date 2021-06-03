PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Sells £20,175 in Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) insider Stephen A. King sold 100,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £20,175 ($26,358.77).

LON PHSC opened at GBX 19.30 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.90. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67. PHSC plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.70 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get PHSC alerts:

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.