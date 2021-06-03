PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $9,297.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.50 or 0.00012044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00283230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00187111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.01252155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,317.20 or 0.99828828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032807 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

