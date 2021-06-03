PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:NRGX opened at $12.18 on Thursday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $113,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 51,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $549,220.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,589,725 shares in the company, valued at $16,930,571.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

