PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
PFN stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.85.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
