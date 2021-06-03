Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 986,550 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 17,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,618.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 244,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,748,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $1,831,838 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

