Piper Sandler Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $175.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.27.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after buying an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after buying an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

