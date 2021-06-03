Pirate Chain Trading 32.2% Higher This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $2.77 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $5.81 or 0.00015066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00435423 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00286678 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00156996 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,236,591 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

