Pitcairn Co. Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

