Pitcairn Co. Buys 205 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kforce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Kforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,082. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.35. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.