Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $185.11 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $189.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

