Pitcairn Co. Sells 18,718 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KOS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.